Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins has been arrested.
WAAY 31 learned Watkins, 53, was arrested Monday, December 31st on a harassment charge. Huntsville Police did not say what the incident stemmed from. She was booked into the Madison County jail at 1:36 and released at 2:10 pm. There was no bond issued.
We have reached out to Huntsville City Schools for a comment, but have not heard back. We’ve also reached out to Michelle Watkins. We will update this story if we hear back.
Michelle Watkins currently serves district one and is the vice president of the school board. According to her biography on the school board’s website, she graduated from James Oliver Johnson High School in Huntsville. Watkins received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Alabama Agriculture and Mechanical University, a Masters of Secondary Education, and an Education Specialist Degree.
Related Content
- Huntsville School Board member arrested
- Huntsville school board members fed up with lawyer
- Huntsville City Schools Board of Education member might be censured
- Harassment report made against Huntsville School Board member
- Teacher, former school board member charged with sex crimes
- Board approves $1M Huntsville High School softball facility upgrade
- Huntsville Cyber Tech Magnet School holds first board meeting
- "Born This Way" cast members in Huntsville
- Huntsville Board of Education approves 2019 budget
- Colbert school board office burglarized