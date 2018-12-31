Huntsville School Board member arrested

Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins has been arrested.

WAAY 31 learned Watkins, 53, was arrested Monday, December 31st on a harassment charge. Huntsville Police did not say what the incident stemmed from. She was booked into the Madison County jail at 1:36 and released at 2:10 pm. There was no bond issued.

We have reached out to Huntsville City Schools for a comment, but have not heard back. We’ve also reached out to Michelle Watkins. We will update this story if we hear back.

Michelle Watkins currently serves district one and is the vice president of the school board. According to her biography on the school board’s website, she graduated from James Oliver Johnson High School in Huntsville. Watkins received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Alabama Agriculture and Mechanical University, a Masters of Secondary Education, and an Education Specialist Degree.