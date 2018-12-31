Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville School Board member arrested Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning - Tornado Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville School Board member arrested

Huntsville Police say a Huntsville City School Board member was arrested and charged with harassment.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins has been arrested.

WAAY 31 learned Watkins, 53, was arrested Monday, December 31st on a harassment charge. Huntsville Police did not say what the incident stemmed from. She was booked into the Madison County jail at 1:36 and released at 2:10 pm. There was no bond issued.

We have reached out to Huntsville City Schools for a comment, but have not heard back. We’ve also reached out to Michelle Watkins. We will update this story if we hear back.

Michelle Watkins currently serves district one and is the vice president of the school board. According to her biography on the school board’s website, she graduated from James Oliver Johnson High School in Huntsville. Watkins received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Alabama Agriculture and Mechanical University, a Masters of Secondary Education, and an Education Specialist Degree.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events