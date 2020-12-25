Huntsville Salvation Army needs your help this holiday

The Salvation Army in Huntsville is racing against the clock to reach their donation goal of $100,000 by the end of the year. As of Friday morning they've raised almost half of that goal. To donate click HERE. Earlier this month, Salvation Army representatives told us that because of the pandemic they weren't able to put out as many of their volunteers to collect donations. With less volunteers this year, they've collected less donations.
Credit: MGN
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 9:09 AM
