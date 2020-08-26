Huntsville Sailor recognized as Sailor of the Day

BREMERTON, Wash. – Logistics Specialist Seaman Kevin D. May, a Huntsville native serving aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), was recognized as Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day” in a ceremony on the ship’s bridge, August 18. May was selected for this honor from among over 3,000 Sailors in the ship’s crew.

May works as an accounting clerk in the aviation intermediate maintenance department aboard Vinson, and he is responsible for the inventory management and issuance of equipment, repair parts, tools, consumable items and hazardous material. May graduated from Huntsville High School in 2014 and enlisted in the Navy in 2017.

As May continues to serve aboard Vinson, he would like to thank his loved ones in Huntsville for always having his back.

“I am so proud to serve my country and especially thankful for the support I receive from my friends and family back home,” said May.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is en route to San Diego.