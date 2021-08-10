Huntsville Restaurant Week announced; owners gear up for big week

Restaurant owners in Huntsville are gearing up for what they say is one of the most important times of the year for them. This year's Huntsville Restaurant Week was officially announced Tuesday afternoon.

'More than a Meal is the theme for this year's Huntsville Restaurant Week as owners aim to provide a nice family friendly environment. Not only so people can come out and support them during what has been a tough couple of years, but also to remember how good it felt to sit down and eat a good meal with your loved ones.

"We're really looking forward to it, it's a celebration," said James Boyce, who owns multiple restaurants.

Boyce is the owner of the recently opened Grille on Main and three other restaurants downtown that are participating in the week. He said he knows firsthand how difficult this pandemic has been on the restaurant industry.

"Last year it was really really tough around this time, trying to influence people to come into the restaurants. now, this year coming into restaurant week we're so excited," Boyce said.

City and county leaders also took part in the announcement, encouraging the community to support local restaurants.

"I encourage everybody to tip a little extra this year,' Dale Strong, chairman of the Madison County Commission, said. 'I tell you right now why it's been a hard season, it's made us stronger in our community, it's made us better," he said.

Boyce said Restaurant Week isn't just something taken lightly but is very important for a restaurants success, especially right now.

"It's probably one of the top things that we do all year i mean it gives people an opportunity to come into the restaurant that normally wouldn't. great price point, great place to visit and see what they like," Boyce said.

Huntsville Restaurant Week begins Aug. 13 and ends Aug. 22.

For the first time this year, you can also get free delivery from participating restaurants during Restaurant Week on Grubhub South and Rocket City Delivered.

