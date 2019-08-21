Clear

Huntsville rabbi gives prayer at Doug Jones update

Rabbi Eric Berk from Temple B'nai Sholom in Huntsville delivered the prayer invocation at the Doug Jones Washington Update on Wednesday.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian

A rabbi from Huntsville was invited to deliver the prayer invocation at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday.

Rabbi Eric Berk from Temple B'nai Sholom was invited by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and provided prayers in both Hebrew and English.

WAAY 31 spoke with Rabbi Berk about what this means for the Jewish community, saying it "signals to the Jewish community the willingness to embrace diversity in all of its aspects, and that is a reassuring message to those of us in the minority communities."

The chamber of commerce told WAAY 31 that Doug Jones specifically suggested for a rabbi to deliver the prayer invocation at the event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events