Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battle fire on Pansy Street Full Story

Huntsville QB Club has summer huddle

The night featured a North Alabama resident as the keynote speaker.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Huntsville Quarterback Club had their summer huddle Tuesday at the ledges.

And the night featured a North Alabama man speaking to the group of football fans.

Mickey Haddock works in the replay booth as an SEC official.

He spent more than a decade on the field calling games.

The Florence resident says calling college football games makes it tough to be a normal football fan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events