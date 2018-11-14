Huntsville Public Works talks potholes ahead of winter

As we head into the winter months we're also heading into pothole season.

WAAY 31 wanted to know how far the city of huntsville has come in filling up the *existing* potholes Since spring rains delayed the process.

"We have a maintenance crew that runs around and they'll drive their routes and they'll identify the areas that need to be addressed," said Chris McNeese the director of Huntsville Public Works.

That's what McNeese said about the potholes across the city. Earlier this year the wet season impacted their ability to fill holes, but McNeese said the work never stops. He said they continue to fill holes as long as they have the materials on hand to do so.

"We use a hot mix sometimes when we're able to get the material. It's all depending on material availability. If we can't get hot mix we use a cold mix to get us by until the hot mix is available."

A postal worker who has been serving the Huntsville community for 25 years said the potholes can be bad at times but she can tell the city is working on fixing the problem.

"I've seen improvement a lot. Usually around election time they start paving a lot of roads so kudo for that," said Rachani Thaicum.

McNeese said drivers can use the Huntsville Connect app to report potholes they come across and his crews will fix them as soon as they can.

"We'll respond between 1 to 3 days on our potholes. We like to get to them as quick as possible to eliminate that hazard of the traveling public."

If you don't have the app you can also submit the problem through their website.