Huntsville Public Works says clogged drains can cause issues for roads

Frozen leaves are a big reason the city of Huntsville has new rules about debris on your property.

They created icy conditions Tuesday morning as many of you headed to work.

This curbside drain has leaves in and around it, and Public Works told us if it stays like this, it will cause flooding and potholes.

But as we saw Tuesday morning, the bitter cold brings another threat.

"The goal here is to have a clean advancement of water to get to the Tennessee River," said Chris McNeese, director of Public Works for Huntsville.

He said a new ordinance requires property owners to keep drains and gutters clear of dirt, trash, grass clippings and debris.

"It allows that water to go into our inlets and then to our ditches. Maximizing the city's resources, as well as maximizing the curb appeal for the citizens and residents," he said.

We found wet leaves on roads had frozen over Tuesday morning, causing drivers to slide.

McNeese told us this is one of the reasons why they want you to bag your leaves and keep them off the street.

"We do want to notify and educate the general public about the reasons why this is important for the city, as well as for the residents for the curb appeal for their home, as well as for the city," he said.

If Public Works notices your drains are clogged, they'll give you 15 days to clean it up.

Then, police can cite you.