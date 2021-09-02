Three Huntsville Public Works employees trapped in a deadly trench collapse

An investigation is underway into what caused the deadly collapse of a 15-foot-deep trench at a construction site near Joe Davis Stadium.

The collapse trapped three Huntsville Public Works employees. Two made it out with non-life-threatening injuries. The third, however, did not. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends are now mourning for that city employee who left for work like any other day, never expecting a workplace tragedy of this degree.

"Our heart and prayer goes out to them, our heart and prayer goes out to them," says fire chief Howard McFarlen from Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

With a heavy heart, Chief McFarlen reported the fatality of 55-year-old public works employee, Bobby Green.

"There's a high probability we probably was dealing with a fatality when we got there," says McFarlen.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call just before 1:00 p.m.: three public work employees trapped in a collapsed trench after installing storm pipes 15-feet below ground.

"You know, when you have trench collapses there's just not a lot of tell tale signs to say everything looks really good, then all of a sudden it's not," explains McFarlen.

The other two employees were rescued and immediately taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McFarlen said, "We do have one fatality but we were able to pretty quickly, compared to a scene like that, get the other two victims out with no further injury to them."

Local residents don't understand how something like this could happen in Huntsville. Huntsville resident Evy Ross said it was an "absolute freak accident, it's horrible. Absolutely horrible."

But the McFarlen is surprised Huntsville hasn't seen more construction related accidents.

"We're probably fortunate that we haven't dealt with more of this as fast as Huntsville is going and as much construction is going on," says McFarlen.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue led the rescue operation, with help from HPD, HEMSI, and even a Heavy Rescue Unit from Madison Fire and Rescue. There were more than 40 vehicles at the scene as all of the different agencies worked together to get the three employees out of that collapsed trench.

McFarlen says the next phase will likely be an investigation into what exactly went wrong to cause the trench collapse.