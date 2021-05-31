Huntsville Public Transit Director retires after 40 years

After 40 years on the job, Huntsville Director of Parking and Public Transit Tommy Brown is retiring.

It was 1980 when Brown was hired to work in the city. At the time, public transportation in the Rocket City didn't exist.

"Transportation was a bit of a misnomer because we didn't actually have any public transportation," said Brown.

As time went on, demand for public transit grew.

In the 80s, Huntsville was the largest city in Alabama without a public transporation system. In 1990, that changed.

"We started out, really very small," said Brown.

Targeting social service needs, Brown and his team helped develop four circular bus routes around the city.

Today, those four routes have grown to 17 fixed routes and 17 additional buses for seniors and the disabled. From start to finish, Brown has been there to make it all happen.

"He's always been someone that you can look to to come up with the answers on how to make the city a better place and how the city services can work better with our public," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

"I'm proud just to be a part of it and just to help people. That's really the bottom line of what we do," said Brown.

Now, Brown says he's ready to relax and do some fishing.

The city's housing authority deputy executive director, Quisha Bryant, has been appointed by Mayor Battle to take over for Brown.