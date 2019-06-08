Huntsville Police are investigating a death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived at a home in the 2200 block of La Salle shortly before 4 a.m. where they found the body of a 55-year-old man with a gun shot wound.
Police took his wife into custody, but said in a statement that no arrests or charges have been made in the case.
The department is working to notify the victim's family and is withholding his name until that process is complete.
Investigators said that there is "a history of domestic violence at this location with those involved."
WAAY 31 will update this story throughout the day with new information.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police: wife in custody after husband found dead
- Husband, Wife arrested on sex abuse charges
- Two people found dead in Huntsville
- Husband charged with wife's murder arrested in Alabama
- Moore's wife defends husband, says he will fight
- Huntsville Police: Man in custody after early morning chase
- Two men in custody after police chase in Huntsville
- Suspects in custody after police chase in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police: Domestic violence suspect taken into custody
- Huntsville police: 2 in custody in Old Monrovia Road shooting
Scroll for more content...