Huntsville Police: wife in custody after husband found dead

Huntsville Police are investigating a death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at a home in the 2200 block of La Salle shortly before 4 a.m. where they found the body of a 55-year-old man with a gun shot wound.

Police took his wife into custody, but said in a statement that no arrests or charges have been made in the case.

The department is working to notify the victim's family and is withholding his name until that process is complete.

Investigators said that there is "a history of domestic violence at this location with those involved."

