Huntsville Police need community's help in 2 weekend shooting investigations

Huntsville police are still investigating two shootings that happened over the weekend.

Police said Monday that the victims nor witnesses are giving much information. Police are hopeful that'll change soon.

One incident took place at Villa Madrid apartments off Cobb Road in Huntsville, where one man was shot.

Police are trying to find out where the second incident started. In this one, a man got shot and drove himself from the Marathon gas station off Mastin Lake Road and met the ambulance at Pulaski Pike before he was taken to the hospital.

Now, Huntsville Police are asking for people to come forward with any information they may have.

We spoke with people in Huntsville about if you see something, to say something.

"In this time and age, things are happening and we just have to be more aware and more observing," said one man.

This person didn't want to show his face on camera due to the nature of the shooting, but told us he wishes more people would speak up when police ask for help.

In both shootings over the weekend, Huntsvile police told us they're having a hard time piecing together what happened.

Police say this is not unusual and this only makes it tougher to protect you.

"If we have a shooting, it's not uncommon that the victim doesn't want to necessarily give a lot of information to us, but it's our job to find out who did this," said Lt. Michael Johnson.

Johnson said an anonymous tip line keeps your identity hidden.

Police believe the Villa Madrid shooting is drug-related, and think the other is a case of domestic violence.

"The police can't always be present so they kind of need us. They need our eyes and ears to help them out in certain situations," said one man.

Police say if you have any information, to call them immediately.