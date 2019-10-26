A teenager is in the hospital after Huntsville Police said she led them on a chase that ended with her crashing into a utility pole.
The chase started around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night in north Huntsville, according to officers at the scene.
When the teenager refused to pull over, the pursuit made its way over to the intersection of Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue where she crashed into the pole.
Police said she was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville Hospital. Police did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries. They did confirm that the vehicle she was driving was stolen.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police: teenager injured after leading police on a chase, crashing into utility pole
- Huntsville officer injured after robbery leads to police chase
- Multiple Muscle Shoals police cars damaged by downed utility pole
- Utility poles down at Countess Road in Huntsville
- Driver arrested after crashing through utility pole on Washington St.
- Huntsville Utilities restoring power after storm knocked down 6 utility poles
- Burglary suspects lead police on chase
- Police: Huntsville teenager dies after Wednesday morning shooting
- Vehicle wreck smashes mailbox, hydrant and utility pole; hospitalizes driver
- Down trees, utility poles block several roads overnight
Scroll for more content...