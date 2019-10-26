Huntsville Police: teenager injured after leading police on a chase, crashing into utility pole

Clear
Huntsville Police did not elaborate on the extent of the female driver's injuries.
Huntsville Police said she was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Casey Albritton

A teenager is in the hospital after Huntsville Police said she led them on a chase that ended with her crashing into a utility pole.

The chase started around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night in north Huntsville, according to officers at the scene.

When the teenager refused to pull over, the pursuit made its way over to the intersection of Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue where she crashed into the pole. 

Police said she was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville Hospital. Police did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries. They did confirm that the vehicle she was driving was stolen.

