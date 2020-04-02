Huntsville Police talk about coronavirus health order enforcement, officer safety

WAAY 31 talked with Huntsville Police on Thursday about the health order and how they're keeping officer's safe.

Huntsville police said when they get calls about possible violations they are making phone calls to educate businesses.

The department also has community resource officers responding to big box stores to make sure they are following the social distancing guidelines and health order.

Officers are also being provided with face masks, gloves and hand sanitzer to use when they are interacting with the public. Police are asking people to be smart and follow the health order which means not gathering in groups of more than 10 people and maintaining a six foot distance at all times.

"We're getting complaints of social distancing and not following the social distancing rules. An entire family coming to Walmart for grocery shopping that is not social distancing. We need you to limit the number of people going to the grocery store. It's just plain common sense. It's about the contagiousness of this virus and and limiting the spread of this virus," Johnson said.

A violation of the health order and refusal to comply is a misdemeanor in the state and you can be issued up to a $500 fine. Officers have not cited anyone so far and are working to educate the public on the rules.

The following are places the police department said are closed within the city until further notice:

Parks with playgrounds and pavilions

Dog parks

Sand volleyball courts

Public restrooms

Athletic fields and venues, including the archery park

Hays Nature Preserve front entrance and playground

Recreation Centers and pools

The following are open with guidelines of social distancing and no group gatherings: