Huntsville police start recruiting process for August 2021 Academy

Huntsville police opened up the hiring process to recruit officers for their August 2021 academy.

They hope to have as many as 40 recruits in their next academy.

"If law enforcement is something you're interested in, there is not a better place to serve than Huntsville. A great community. We are supported from the top down from the Mayor's office, the City Council, the community itself, community organizers, and we work well with the community here," said Recruiter Paul Nordan.

Nordan said starting pay for the department has recently been raised to nearly $48,000 for new officers. They'll also have the opportunity to pick up jobs off duty at businesses across the Rocket City. He explained the Huntsville Police Department is one of the top paying agencies in the state and has many resources for officers in the growing city.

If you're interested in applying, click here. You'll be required to schedule a physical fitness test and complete it to be considered.