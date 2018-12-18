Huntsville Police: shoplifting suspects fought store security trying to get away

Huntsville Police responded Monday evening to a shoplifting report at Belk on Memorial Parkway and located the suspects, Ben Hall, Jessica Hammonds and Dominique Townsend, who the department says fought with the store's security personnel while trying to get away.

One victim has minor scrapes and bruises from the altercation. Hall and Hammonds were taken to the hospital emergency room after complaining of injuries. Townsend was taken to jail for a robbery charge in the 2nd degree.

Police say warrants will be obtained for Hall and Hammonds.