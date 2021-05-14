Huntsville Police setting up DUI checkpoints throughout city this weekend

The Huntsville Police Department’s D.U.I. Task Force is setting up traffic checkpoints at up to 57 hotspots this weekend.
The department said people stopped at checkpoints will need to show their driver licenses, proof of insurance and vehicle registration.
Police said some of the areas where checkpoints will be set up could include:
- University Drive/Slaughter Road
- Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
- Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
- Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
- Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
- Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
- Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
- Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road
- Church Street/Pratt Avenue
- Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
- Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
- University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
- University Drive/Research Park Boulevard
The D.U.I. Task Force uses Traffic Safety Checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving.
If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.
When you call be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.