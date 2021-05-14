Huntsville Police setting up DUI checkpoints throughout city this weekend

The Huntsville Police Department’s D.U.I. Task Force is setting up traffic checkpoints at up to 57 hotspots this weekend.

The department said people stopped at checkpoints will need to show their driver licenses, proof of insurance and vehicle registration.

Police said some of the areas where checkpoints will be set up could include:

University Drive/Slaughter Road

Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike

Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard

Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road

Church Street/Pratt Avenue

Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street

Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive

University Drive/Old Monrovia Road

University Drive/Research Park Boulevard

The D.U.I. Task Force uses Traffic Safety Checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving.

If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

When you call be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.