Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying theft suspects

Courtesy of the Huntsville Police Department

One of the stores police say the suspects hit was the Belk at Bridge Street.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:56 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who they say didn't pay for items at a couple of businesses.

One of the stores was Belk at the Bridge Street Town Centre, which the suspects owe $1,000 to. A neighboring police agency entered into a car pursuit with the suspects but lost them due to their reckless driving, which police say was endangering lives. The suspects' car has damage to its left rear and a plate on the front.

If you have any information, call the Huntsville Police Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270 or submit a tip to the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers web page.

