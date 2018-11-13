Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying theft suspects

Huntsville Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who they say didn't pay for items at a couple of businesses.

One of the stores was Belk at the Bridge Street Town Centre, which the suspects owe $1,000 to. A neighboring police agency entered into a car pursuit with the suspects but lost them due to their reckless driving, which police say was endangering lives. The suspects' car has damage to its left rear and a plate on the front.

If you have any information, call the Huntsville Police Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270 or submit a tip to the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers web page.