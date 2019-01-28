Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying robbery suspect

Huntsville Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on January 12 at Papa Jack's on Jordan Lane.

Police say the suspect didn't show a weapon but had his right hand concealed in his jacket pocket, making the clerk fearful that he had a weapon. The suspect entered and left the business on foot with no visible vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or 256-427-7270.