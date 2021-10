Huntsville Police need your help in finding 26-year-old Devin Morton.

His family last heard from him on August 31. He was reported missing in September.

Morton is 5'11" and weighs about 235 pounds. He goes by the nickname "St. Louis" and has a Buckeyes tattoo on his arm.

Morton previously stayed at the Downtown Rescue Mission and is known to stay around hotels on University and North Parkway.

HPD says there are no "suspicious circumstances" in this case.

If you see him, call 256-746-4134.