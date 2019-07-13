Huntsville Police search for 3 suspects in armed gas station robbery

Huntsville Police are looking for 3 suspects who robbed a gas station at gunpoint. Police say one of the suspects appears to be carrying a machine gun.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Petrol South gas station off University Drive. WAAY 31 obtained surveilance video of the incident from the gas station.

It was a usual night for Frank Ugwuala at the Petrol South gas station. That was until the 3 men ran into the store with their faces covered.

"That's why I was so afraid because they could do anything at that point in time," Ugwuala said.

The 3 men were armed with multiple kinds of guns. They pointed them right at Ugwuala. They told him if he moved they were going to shoot him.

"I freaked out when I saw the guns! I didn't want to do it, but I just had to cooperate," Ugwuala said.

Ugwuala filled the bag with money from the cash register. They then ran away towards the Northwood area. He now hopes police catch them soon.

"I see them acting like professionals. They had gloves on, masks. They had plastic on their legs.That means they've been doing it over time perfecting what they are doing, so they need to be stopped," Ugwuala said.

Ugwuala says the suspects ran away with $1,400 from the store.

Huntsville Police is still investigating and looking for the suspects. If you have any information, call police.