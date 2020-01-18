Clear
Huntsville Police search for 2 shooting suspects

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 10:27 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:28 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning. 

Huntsville Police says the shooting happened somewhere on Burgess Lane. The victim then drove to the Conoco gas station at the intersection of Stringfield and Pulaski Pike.

Police say he was shot in the chest. At this time, we do not know his condition. 

Right now, Huntsville Police are looking for two suspects, a man and woman. We do not know how the suspects knew the victim at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

