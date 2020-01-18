A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning.
Huntsville Police says the shooting happened somewhere on Burgess Lane. The victim then drove to the Conoco gas station at the intersection of Stringfield and Pulaski Pike.
Police say he was shot in the chest. At this time, we do not know his condition.
Right now, Huntsville Police are looking for two suspects, a man and woman. We do not know how the suspects knew the victim at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police search for 2 shooting suspects
- Huntsville police are searching for a suspect in Saturday shooting
- Huntsville Police searching for theft suspect
- Huntsville Police searching for multiple theft suspects
- Arab police searching for shooting suspect
- Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
- Police searching for robbery suspects
- Police searching for burglary suspects
- Huntsville Police search for suspect in grocery store burglary
- Huntsville police searching for suspect in Sunday murder
Scroll for more content...