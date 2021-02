Governors Drive is closed from California Street to Monte Sano Boulevard on Monday morning due to traffic accidents. Huntsville police have the road blocked in both directions between Bassett Street and Parkhill Road.

According to police, power lines are down and repairs are being made. The road will be shut down until after 8:00 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as Cecil Ashburn Drive, Jones Valley or Monte Sano Boulevard.