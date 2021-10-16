Huntsville Police responding to 4 vehicle crash

UPDATE: Hunsville Police say seven people were transported to the hospital, following the crash.

Three with life-threatening injuries. Three in serious but stable condition. One person has non-life threatening injuries, according to HPD.

PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police are on the scene of a four vehicle wreck at Winchester Road and North Memorial Parkway.

All lanes in the area are shut down right now.

According to HPD, the crash happened around 8:45p.m. on Saturday.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.