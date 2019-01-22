Huntsville Police respond to shooting on Clinton Avenue

Huntsville Police say the victim of a shooting at an apartment complex on Clinton Avenue was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being shot in the leg.

Police responded around 7:20 p.m. and say the victim told them he was walking out of his apartment when a silver car drove by and shot him once. He said he doesn't know who shot him but was evasive to other questions, police said.

The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound in the direction of Seminole Drive. Huntsville Police say there was no visible scene anywhere in the area.

According to police, the offender was a black male with a red bandanna. No arrests have been made.