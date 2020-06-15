Surveillance Video: Huntsville Police look to identify suspect in 13 arson cases

Huntsville Police need your help identifying the person who is riding this bike on surveillance video. Investigators believe the person could be tied to 13 arsons.

The fires were first reported last September in the area of University Drive and Pulaski Pike. Investigators say someone started them in unoccupied homes, dumpsters, cars and a business. Some of the homes were set on fire multiple times.

Courtesy: Huntsville Police Courtesy: Huntsville Police

Surveillance cameras set up in the spring finally caught a possible suspect in the act during the latest fire.

Alvertis Williams said the fires over the last 9 months in the Northwoods neighborhood have much of the community on edge.

"You don't know who lives on the street. You don't know where the kids at. Like why would you do that? That's not okay," he said.

Police released surveillance video from the latest fire in early April. You can see someone in a red hoodie approach MJ's Quick Stop early in the morning before taking off on a bike.

The video was captured less than 20 minutes before Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the business.

One woman said she doesn't feel comfortable letting her nieces play outside anymore because of the activity in the neighborhood.

"Basically the kids can't come outside no more, for real. They be burning up houses, taking kids. It's ridiculous to me," said Danaisa Williams- Cox who lives in the area.

Now, police are hoping someone in the community knows who's is in the video. Meanwhile, neighbors have a message for them.

"They should be caught. They need to be caught. Come forward. Be a man or a woman," Williams said.

Huntsville police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them- but told me they're using surveillance and patrolling the area hoping to catch whoever's responsible and stop anymore fires.

No one has been hurt in any of the cases so far, but Huntsville Police said it's working to get federal authorities involved.