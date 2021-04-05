Huntsville Police release identity of man killed in early Monday crash after domestic dispute

The Huntsville Police Department has identified Michael J. Wales, 21, as the victim in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning when his vehicle hit a tree near Oakwood Avenue.

Police Lt. Jesse Sumlin said the man who was killed in the wreck was involved in a domestic dispute at a home off Pulaski Pike earlier in the night.

Sumlin said one of the people involved in the dispute left the home earlier and then the person who was killed in the wreck left the home at high rate of speed, according to a witness.