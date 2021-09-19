Huntsville Police respond to nearly 20 wrecks since midnight due to weather

Huntsville Police are asking people to stay off the roads because of dangerous flooding in the city.

HPD has responded to nearly 20 wrecks since midnight.

Huntsville Police say they put up sign boards on I-565 between Research Park and Memorial Parkway because of standing water. They're asking drivers to avoid the area.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says they've also gotten reports of ponding on I-565 in Huntsville.

"It is imperative that you do not drive through flooded roadways and have multiple ways to receive warning!," the NWS tweeted.

A Flood Warning for West Central Madison County is in effect until 4:00 p.m.