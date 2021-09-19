Clear
BREAKING NEWS Deadly rollover wreck in Hartselle Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville Police respond to nearly 20 wrecks since midnight due to weather

A Flood Warning for West Central Madison County is in effect until 4:00 p.m.

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 12:03 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 12:31 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Huntsville Police are asking people to stay off the roads because of dangerous flooding in the city. 

HPD has responded to nearly 20 wrecks since midnight. 

Huntsville Police say they put up sign boards on I-565 between Research Park and Memorial Parkway because of standing water. They're asking drivers to avoid the area.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says they've also gotten reports of ponding on I-565 in Huntsville. 

"It is imperative that you do not drive through flooded roadways and have multiple ways to receive warning!," the NWS tweeted. 

A Flood Warning for West Central Madison County is in effect until 4:00 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events