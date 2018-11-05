Huntsville Police Department prepares for possible severe weather

The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency held its last weather update for the day Monday afternoon. School superintendents and first responders attended to get an update on what they needed to do for Monday and Tuesday.

"Our goal obviously is to protect life and property. If we can, we are going to get somebody on the scene as quickly as possible," said Sgt. Marc Moon with the Huntsville Police department.

Moon is a part of Huntsville Police's Special Operations Division, and he attended the final weather briefing. He said the police department has plans in place so officers are prepared for the possible severe storms and tornadoes, along with the damage they could leave behind. Moon said an officer will stay at the Huntsville-Madison County EMA's office to be ready to send officers out when damage reports come in.

"When we do get reports of damage, we immediately send officers out whether it's patrol or special operations, just to verify the damage, see the extent, what can we do to help, who do we need there, fire, utilities, you name it. But we are going to be the first responders going there," Moon said.

Moon said the department also has officers that are trained storm spotters that will be watching the weather, and if and when more officers are needed to help, they'll be ready.

"We don't have any officers working tonight, but we do have officers available to be called in if something does happen," he said.