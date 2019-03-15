Huntsville police prepare for Saint Patrick's Day celebrations

The City of Huntsville is expanding hours for two entertainment districts, which means you can carry your purple cups all day. The hours will be extended to 6 a.m. through 12 a.m. in the downtown and Campus 805 districts.

People in Huntsville were already getting festive for Saint Patrick's Day on Friday, as the city prepares to hold its celebrations on Saturday. One woman said she was ready to celebrate.

"I was wearing green yesterday. I got my nails green. I'm 99.7% Irish," said Dawn Davis, who lives in Madison County.

On Saturday, people will have 18 hours to walk around with an alcoholic beverage. Officers will be making sure people who are celebrating do so responsibly.

"If you plan on drinking that early in the morning, then plan on getting a ride out of there that afternoon," said Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police.

Davis said she plans on partaking in the festivities, so she'll leave her car at home.

"When you're a Yankee, Saint Patrick's Day is a big deal, so I love it," she said.

Huntsville police said they want to change the amount of DUI's given out this holiday, but it's up to you to make the right choices.

"Have a good time and come out, but also be responsible. We definitely have had a level of DUI arrests more than normal, so we do expect to have some individuals to make some bad decisions," Johnson said.

Huntsville police said they won't just have officers in the entertainment districts. They will be all around the city.