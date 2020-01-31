Huntsville Police officer retires after 29 years

After 29 years on the force, a Huntsville Police officer has retired. Eric Newby worked as a patrol officer in north Huntsville for the majority of his career.

He also helped the recruitment team add officers to the force and was a field training officer.

Huntsville police told us Newby is also a well-known member of the Blue Notes, an acapella group that's made up of Huntsville Police officers. Newby said working patrol for nearly 30 years is something he's loved, but he's ready to start the next chapter of his life.

"I like doing patrol. I think you can effect change more readily there then anywhere else. Sure, you go from one house to the next but I've been involved in some things that took beyond that and let me reach a broader audience," Newby said.

Newby won't be going very far. He plans on taking a little time off..And then coming back to work this spring in the schools as a part-time school resource officer for Huntsville Police.