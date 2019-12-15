Huntsville Police mark anniversary of Officer William Freeman's End of Watch

As Huntsville Police continue to mourn the loss of Officer Billy Clardy III, they are also taking time to remember the last officer before him who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officer William Eric Freeman was shot on Friday, December 14, 2007, and died the next morning. That day, he and his partner, Kevin Lambert, were responding to a wreck on Bailey Cove Road around 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one of the accident victims sitting on that curb and, following a brief investigation, decided to arrest Kenneth Shipp for D.U.I.

When officers were helping him up, he pulled a small gun from a sling he was wearing and shot Officer Freeman in the face. Officer Lambert along with other bystanders restrained Shipp.

Officer Freeman was taken to Huntsville Hospital and died from his injuries the morning of December 15, 2007. Officials said he served with the Huntsville Police Department for three years prior to his death.

Shipp was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2010.