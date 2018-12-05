On Tuesday night, a man called Huntsville Police from his home and said that he had been shot while driving on Avondale Drive. He said a black male shot into his vehicle.
The victim was struck by a round that passed through the back of his leg and lodged into the other. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Police did not locate a scene at Avondale Drive.
Related Content
- Huntsville Police: man shot while driving on Avondale Drive
- Huntsville Police: one person shot on Rochelle Drive
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Woman hurt after driving into Huntsville house
- Huntsville police close portions of Whitesburg Drive following wreck
- Huntsville Police holding back to school supply drive
- Huntsville Police investigating overnight fire on Searcy Drive
- Man drives car into Huntsville home, could face murder charge
- Man drives himself to hospital after being shot
- Police: Man shot while sitting in Huntsville parking lot
Scroll for more content...