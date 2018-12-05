Clear

Huntsville Police: man shot while driving on Avondale Drive

The victim was struck by a round that passed through the back of his leg and lodged into the other.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday night, a man called Huntsville Police from his home and said that he had been shot while driving on Avondale Drive. He said a black male shot into his vehicle. 

The victim was struck by a round that passed through the back of his leg and lodged into the other. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Police did not locate a scene at Avondale Drive.

