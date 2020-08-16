Huntsville Police: man shot defending someone being harassed

Huntsville Police said a man was shot Sunday morning while defending another person who was being harassed.

Investigators said the incident happened at a gas station on Old Monrovia Road near the intersection of Rideout Road.

The victim was sitting on the sidewalk in front of the store when he saw two men get out of a silver car and start harassing another person.

Police said when the victim tried to intervene, one of the men from the car shot him and then drove off. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Huntsville Police at 256-427-7270.