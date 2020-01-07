Clear

Huntsville Police looking to identify man who robbed clothing store

Investigators say Citi Trends was robbed in December.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a clothing store on University Drive in December.

Police said the man walked up to the register at Citi Trends with merchandise and the cashier started to ring up his items. Investigators say he pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.

Investigators said the man stuffed the money in his pants and grabbed the bag of merchandise before running out of the store.

Police are looking for anyone with information about who the man is in the video is to contact them at 256-746-4127.

