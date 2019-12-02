Huntsville Police looking for thief stealing packages off porches in Huntsville

Take a look at this Ring security video showing a thief swipe packages from a homeowner's porch

It happened on Friday at a home on Holiday Drive in Huntsville.

We spoke with people in the area who told us this is a neighborhood problem

There is now a police report filed against the person in this security footage.

With the suspect still at large, neighbors said they are on high alert and using caution this holiday season.

"It's a shame. The holidays are supposed to be joyful and it's bad," said Gwen Crocker.

Gwen Crocker lives on Holiday Drive and told us she can't believe a person would steal someone's mail right off their porch, especially during the holidays.

Huntsville Police is investigating and is currently asking the public for help.

Crocker says if anyone decides to come on her porch, they'll have more than a camera waiting...

"I've got my son's dog here and she will attack if I say 'attack'," she said.

Huntsville Police ask anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact them immediately.