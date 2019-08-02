Huntsville police looking for suspects who stole car at gas station

Huntsville police are looking for the men who led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 565. They say the guys stole a car from the Wavaho gas station on Pulaski Pike.

Police spotted the car about 3 miles away on Governors Drive, but stopped chasing when the driver reached speeds of 120 mph.

Kisha Harris said she was shocked to learn what happened outside of the Wavaho gas station.

"I think that's awful. Why would you steal someone's items? That's crazy," she said.

Huntsville police said a man went inside the store and left his car running. That's when the thief jumped out of another car and took off in the victim's red Toyota Camry.

"They knowing they going to get caught. Why would they do that? They just stupid. They need to be locked up," Harris said.

Huntsville police said the owner had a tracking device in the car, and an officer was able to locate it a few miles down the road. However, the suspect jumped back into the original car he was in and took off and got onto the interstate and fled from police at more than 100 mph.

Now, officers are looking to locate both suspects involved.

"Huntsville, we need to get better. We need to do better. We really do," Harris said.

Huntsville police are asking anyone who has information about the man who stole the car to contact them. Police said the stolen Camry is back with its owner.

