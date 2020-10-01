Huntsville Police looking for suspects who broke into 50 cars in hotel parking lots

If you have anything of value in your vehicle right now, the Huntsville Police Department wants you to go get and bring it inside. It's because the department is investigating break-ins of about 50 vehicles across Huntsville early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the break-ins were at hotels along Interstate 565 in South Huntsville, and also downtown.

Huntsville Police said the suspects used force to get into vehicles and broke into locked and unlocked vehicle. The department said electronics were left behind and the thieves stole guns and money.

Surveillance video provided by Huntsville Police from one of the hotel parking lots the suspects are accused of breaking into cars.

Police said they're looking for information on the Nissan Rogue seen in surveillance video.

Capt. Michael Johnson, with the Huntsville Police Department, said the SUV has damage on the left rear side and is missing hub caps on the left side. Johnson explained the suspects pried open the windows of cars and got away with about five guns and cash.

'These weapons can be used in secondary crimes, a lot of our crimes. Robberies, even our homicides in years past. We have learned those firearms have come out of home and car burglaries. Even if you lock your car you can still have your vehicle broken into. We really really want everyone to remove your firearms from your vehicle or any other type of weapon or gun and lock it up in your house," he said.

Huntsville Police said investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies in North Alabama to determine if break-ins they had over the weekend are connected. These suspects targeted hotels, but police said everyone should remove all valuables from their cars.