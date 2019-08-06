Huntsville police looking for suspect who broke into car at auto shop

Huntsville police are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle at an auto shop. The shop’s owner caught it happening and shot at the suspect who got away.

Audrey Russell works at a body shop nearby the one broken into early Tuesday morning, and she said securing the vehicles when they leave for the night is a top priority.

"Either in the shop or a locked gate. We have security cameras that see at night. Things like that to try to prevent that," Russell said.

Huntsville police said officers in south Huntsville actually heard the shotgun, and responded to Good Guys garage where the owner told them he shot at a man breaking into a Tahoe on his lot.

"I never know why anyone's a thief but just being lazy. A thief is lazy," he said.

The owner didn't want to go on camera, but he said the suspect stole a car part worth about $1,000.

Police said the suspect also left behind a backpack and his cell phone.

"Proves my point they're not smart. Thieves are lazy and stupid," Russell said.

Investigators don't believe the suspect was hit. In the meantime, nearby auto shops said they'll make sure everything is secure when they leave for the night.

"Well, makes me make sure the hatches are buttoned down even more," Russell said.

Huntsville police are working to identify the suspect who broke into the SUV Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.