Huntsville police looking for suspect in church break-ins

WAAY 31 learned three different churches in south Huntsville were broken into on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspect hurling a rock through a glass door and breaking into one of the churches.

Huntsville police told WAAY 31 the three churches the suspect caused damage at were Weatherely Heights Church of Christ, All Saints Lutheran and Covenant Christian Academy, all in south Huntsville.

The church member we talked to said the suspect breaking in caused at least $1,000 worth of damage and now he wants him caught before he vandalizes any other churches.

"There was glass pieces on the ground along with a rock, and you could feel the breeze from the morning air coming through the doors," said Jared Jimison, the church member.

He said he showed up at Weatherly Heights Church of Christ Sunday morning to help set up the livestream so church members could tune in remotely because of coronavirus, and that's when he found the shattered glass.

Jimison said they called Huntsville police and viewed the church's surveillance cameras, which catch the suspect in action.

"He was seen on the phone conversing with someone after he had thrown the first one and shattered the first window. Almost like he didn't know what to do next or what was supposed to happen," he added.

Huntsville police believe the same suspect could be responsible for breaking into two other south Huntsville churches, All Saints Lutheran and Covenant Christian Academy.

Jimison said the suspect didn't steal anything from Weatherly Heights Church of Christ and police didn't say if the suspect got away with anything at the churches, but he said if the suspect needed help, he hoped he would have asked rather than break-in.

"This is not the right way to go about getting help. Breaking and entering, destruction of property, that's just not the way to do it. It's a sad case when anyone feels they want to steal from the house of God, quite frankly," he explained.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video or knows anything about the break-ins to call them at (256) 427-7009.

