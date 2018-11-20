Huntsville Police looking for suspect in Facebook Marketplace armed robbery

Huntsville Police are looking for a man after a Facebook Marketplace deal turned into an armed robbery. Some neighbors said that robberies are nothing unusual for the area.

The robbery happened near North Crestview Drive and Julia Drive right off University Drive and Jordan Lane in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

"If I wanted to do something like that, this would be the place to do it," said Wayne Johnson.

Johnson has lived in the area for nearly two decades and said he hadn't heard about the robbery.

"It doesn't surprise me. Nothing surprises me over here. I was robbed when I first moved to my house and several have been robbed around here," he said.

Huntsville Police said the victim was trying to sell his phone on Facebook Marketplace and met up with the potential buyer. After the victim showed the phone, police say the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded both the phone for sale and the victim's current phone. He handed both over, and the suspect ran away.

"If I was trying to find an isolated place where I would deal in some unlawful activity, I would probably welcome this place," Wayne Johnson said.

Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson said he recommends the buyer pick the meeting point. He suggests it's in a well-lit place or a police precinct. Johnson said the Public Safety Complex on Wheeler Avenue is open 24/7. He also said the precincts are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Usually if you're going to invite a criminal to a place like that, they're probably not going to meet you," Lt. Johnson said.

If you have any information about the armed robbery Monday night, you are asked to call police.