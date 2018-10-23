Huntsville Police issuing rifles to all officers; upgrading range

Huntsville Police is training every officer to shoot a high powered rifle. It's just part of the training going on at the department's range in Madison County. Small groups of about 10 officers went to the range during the year to get this training, and everyone in the department has to take part in it.

"The goal is to have this weapon in everyone's hands who could be on the street or close to a situation where a rifle is needed. We want to be in the forefront of anything that occurs in this city," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the department.

Johnson said anyone of rank that's an officer all the way up to the Chief of police are participating.

The training has been underway for about a year and has officers practicing shooting a rifle from 7 yards away from all the way up to 50 yards away from their targets.

The FBI is helping the City cover about $60 million of the project. The City is picking up the rest. Right now, the range is only outdoors. Eventually, it will have an indoor facility.

"We will have what is called a 360-degree range. Where we can have training and personnel can go inside this area. There will be buildings and moving targets. We will be on the edge technology with this range," Johnson said.

Huntsville Police expect for all the upgrades to be done by 2022.