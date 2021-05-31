HPD investigating video of officer stomping on man's leg

Members of the Huntsville community are demanding answers after a video posted to social media appears to show a police officer violently kicking a suspect while another officer is trying to restrain him.

The suspect was identified online as 22-year-old Kemontae Hobbs. He was arrested for obstructing government operations and resisting arrest. He has since posted bond and was released from jail.

The video in question was streamed live on Facebook Sunday and has since sparked criticism of the Huntsville Police Department. In the video, you can see an officer trying to restrain Hobbs on the ground in a convenience store. A few other officers run over to help and one forcefully stomps on Hobbs' leg five times while yelling, "stop resisting."

The video has nearly 800 shares and 12,000 views.

WAAY 31 learned Hobbs was previously arrested for obstructing government operations last year.

According to the Facebook group, Huntsville Bail Fund, Hobbs suffers from mental health disorders and has had several run-ins with police. The group posted online, 'They are aware that he has schizophrenia, and is sometimes known to wander when he isn't able to access treatment.'

Monday night, a small group of protesters gathered outside the Huntsville Police Department. We reached out to the Huntsville Police Department regarding the video. A spokesperson said the city is aware of the video and is currently investigating.

City Council member Devyn Keith commented on the video, writing in part, "How do 3 other officers find it better to restrain rather than stomp and if this is a situation where the officer on top was truly losing control, deploy the taser and then move on, this is reckless use of force in my opinion."

HPD told WAAY 31 to expect answers to some of our questions in the coming days.