Huntsville Police investigating stolen menorah

Hunstville Police say they are investigating after a menorah was stolen from in front of a home.

Now the person who it belongs to says he's going to replace it with an even bigger one.

"It was 9 feet tall, 6 feet wide," Rabbi Moshe Cohen said. "It's definitely a big piece."

Cohen says he first noticed the menorah was missing from his home, which is also used a synagogue, on Monday.

"Quite honestly when I saw that the menorah was missing, I was surprised at first, Cohen says. "Then I thought to myself not only am I going to replace it with a bigger menorah, but I am going to ensure that more menorahs are going to be erected throughout North Alabama in order to spread the message of the menorah."

About a year and a half ago the same menorah was vandalized.

Huntsville Police say right now they don't have any reason to believe this incident is connected to that, but they're investigating.

"In a way I say thank you because, because of the act you've done you're now motivating me to do even more than I would've done before. So by you taking away the menorah I mean hate unfortunately will exist, but it will never win," Cohen says.

Cohen says he wants people to know what the menorah represents.

"During the times when the Greeks oppressed the Jewish people they took down the menorah, they destroyed the menorah. The Jewish people miraculously won over the Greeks and they beautified the menorah once again. When they put up the menorah once again it was a sign and a symbol of tolerance between people. It was a sign and a symbol of unity between people. It was a sign of religious freedom."

Cohan says he believes the message of the menorah applies to everyone.

Huntsville Police also say right now this is not being investigated as a hate crime, but as a theft of property.

If you have any information Huntsville Police would like you to call them at 256-722-7100.

