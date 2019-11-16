Huntsville Police investigating pursuit that has one person in custody

Huntsville Police are investigating after a chase ended in a crash on Jordan Lane in Huntsville.

Right now, there's one person in custody.

Huntsville Police told us this person will be facing charges of attempting to elude police and leaving the scene of an accident.

They told us there was a chase near Jordan Lane and 9th Avenue that ended in a crash.

A suspect ran from the accident and made it to Jordan Lane and the Highway 565 intersection.

While there, police were able to capture him and take him into custody.

The suspect had no injuries from the crash.

Police told us there was another pursuit near Pulaski Pike, just a few miles away from Jordan Lane but they're investigating to see if the two are connected.

Right now, there is only one person in custody and this is an open investigation.