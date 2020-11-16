VIDEOS: Huntsville Police investigating 'possible gunman' on roof of building

Huntsville Police are currently investigating a possible gunman on the roof of a business on Andrew Jackson Way just south of Star Market.

Police say the man is waving a gun around but hasn't not fired it.

Huntsville Police are investigating a possible gunman on the roof of a business on Andrew Jackson Way just south of Star Market. Huntsville Police are investigating a possible gunman on the roof of a business on Andrew Jackson Way just south of Star Market.

They also say he has not spoken to them.

SWAT is on standby and the CNRT negotiation response team is working to communicate with the man.

Please avoid the Five Points Intersection area.

A WAAY 31 viewer sent us videos of a man on a roof in the area. Watch it above.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates