Huntsville Police investigating chase & shooting

Huntsville Police and University of Alabama in Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight police chase and shooting.

The chase started around 4:12 a.m. Friday on UAH’s campus according to Huntsville Police. They were called in to assist UAH campus police in the chase. Police said a UAH Police officer fired shots and hit the driver in that chase. The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds. A passenger was also taken to the hospital with a possible leg injury.

That ended along Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street in Huntsville. Police have shut down all trains for the next few hours while they investigate.

WAAY 31 is working to learn how this chase started and what charges the suspects may face.

UAH Campus Police will be the lead agency in this investigation.

We’ll update this story as soon as new information is available.