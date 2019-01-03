Clear
Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting

A man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Thursday morning after police say he was shot in an overnight shooting.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 4:05 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

It happened on Melrose Road just after 2:30 Thursday morning. Police did not have a lot of information to release, but said when they arrived on scene; they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Huntsville hospital. Police did not release the man’s condition.

Police brought in the K9’s to help search for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

As soon as we have more information, we will update this story.

