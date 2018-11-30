Clear
Huntsville Police investigating overnight fire at Searcy Drive

The fire happened at Searcy Drive Thursday night.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police responded Thursday night to a fire at Searcy Drive. When officers arrived, a man ran out of a home that police say had smoke coming out of the doors and windows. 

Police say the man told officers that his sister was still inside the home. Officers and Huntsville Fire officials searched the home, and no one was found inside. A Huntsville Police crisis intervention officer was at the scene.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital for evaluation. An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

