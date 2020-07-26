Huntsville Police investigate fatal shooting on Jordan Lane

One person is dead following a shooting Sunday evening.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) paramedics responded along with Huntsville Police to the 2800 block of Jordan Lane at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday.

Huntsville Police said they were called to the area for a possible shooting and described the scene as a death investigation.

HEMSI officials said a male victim was found dead at the scene. More information about the victim has not been released.

Officers blocked the road between Mastin Lake and Grizzard Road as of 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

